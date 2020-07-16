All apartments in Thornton
11846 Josephine St

11846 Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Location

11846 Josephine Street, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom Home Available Immediately - This awesome 4 bed 3 bath home with over 1847 sq ft.. Features an open floor plan and a great sized back yard. The home also has a 2 car garage. Newly remodeled kitchen, bathroom and basement. Great neighborhood in North Thornton located near many parks, shopping centers and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11846 Josephine St have any available units?
11846 Josephine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
Is 11846 Josephine St currently offering any rent specials?
11846 Josephine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11846 Josephine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11846 Josephine St is pet friendly.
Does 11846 Josephine St offer parking?
Yes, 11846 Josephine St offers parking.
Does 11846 Josephine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11846 Josephine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11846 Josephine St have a pool?
No, 11846 Josephine St does not have a pool.
Does 11846 Josephine St have accessible units?
No, 11846 Josephine St does not have accessible units.
Does 11846 Josephine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11846 Josephine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11846 Josephine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11846 Josephine St does not have units with air conditioning.
