11621 Elizabeth Place Adams

3 Bedroom in Adams 12 - Beautiful home with open floor plan! The living room has vaulted ceilings, as does the dining room and kitchen! The spacious kitchen includes a pantry, great counter space, stainless steel stove, microwave, and dishwasher, oak cabinets and the kitchen is open to the family room! The family room has 9' celings, media shelves, and access to the back yard. Beautiful tile flooring is on the main and lower levels! 3 bedrooms upstairs and the master has a full bath with double sinks and a walk-in closet! The oversized 2-car garage provides great room for bikes and storage in addition to your cars! The unfinished basement provides additional storage room! Central A/C! Sprinkler system! 5 minute (2 blocks) walk to the Woodglen park with soccer fields, playground, sand volleyball courts, basketball, and a pavilion!



Please e-mail wongpropertiesmgmt@gmail.com for showing



(RLNE3476990)