All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 11621 Elizabeth Place Adams.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
11621 Elizabeth Place Adams
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

11621 Elizabeth Place Adams

11621 Elizabeth Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11621 Elizabeth Place, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
volleyball court
3 Bedroom in Adams 12 - Beautiful home with open floor plan! The living room has vaulted ceilings, as does the dining room and kitchen! The spacious kitchen includes a pantry, great counter space, stainless steel stove, microwave, and dishwasher, oak cabinets and the kitchen is open to the family room! The family room has 9' celings, media shelves, and access to the back yard. Beautiful tile flooring is on the main and lower levels! 3 bedrooms upstairs and the master has a full bath with double sinks and a walk-in closet! The oversized 2-car garage provides great room for bikes and storage in addition to your cars! The unfinished basement provides additional storage room! Central A/C! Sprinkler system! 5 minute (2 blocks) walk to the Woodglen park with soccer fields, playground, sand volleyball courts, basketball, and a pavilion!

Please e-mail wongpropertiesmgmt@gmail.com for showing

(RLNE3476990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11621 Elizabeth Place Adams have any available units?
11621 Elizabeth Place Adams doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11621 Elizabeth Place Adams have?
Some of 11621 Elizabeth Place Adams's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11621 Elizabeth Place Adams currently offering any rent specials?
11621 Elizabeth Place Adams is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11621 Elizabeth Place Adams pet-friendly?
Yes, 11621 Elizabeth Place Adams is pet friendly.
Does 11621 Elizabeth Place Adams offer parking?
Yes, 11621 Elizabeth Place Adams offers parking.
Does 11621 Elizabeth Place Adams have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11621 Elizabeth Place Adams does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11621 Elizabeth Place Adams have a pool?
No, 11621 Elizabeth Place Adams does not have a pool.
Does 11621 Elizabeth Place Adams have accessible units?
No, 11621 Elizabeth Place Adams does not have accessible units.
Does 11621 Elizabeth Place Adams have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11621 Elizabeth Place Adams has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College