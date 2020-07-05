11335 Newport St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6c24fe1091 ---- Lovely 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in Thornton. Comfortable layout with living room, dining room, half bath and kitchen on the main floor, and the 4 bedrooms and full baths upstairs. Property was recently repainted throughout. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private bath. Features include a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer, gas fireplace, and central AC. HUGE private-fenced backyard and an attached two car garage. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to E 104th Ave and E 120th Ave. Trash included! Small dogs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Attached 2 Car Garage Blinds Ceiling Fan Central A/C Electric Stove Forced Air Gas Fireplace Gas Water Heater Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer