Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Thornton Home - This two story home with 3 bedrooms with 2 baths is located in Thornton. Features 2 living areas, garage and a fenced back yard. Includes washer and dryer hookups. 1344 square feet.



~Advertised rent is the discounted rent~ Section 8 welcome~ Pets okay upon approval (Fees apply)



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1898919?source=marketing



Call 303-444 Rent (7368)

Located Near: 108th & Colorado



(RLNE3910902)