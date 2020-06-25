10755 Clermont Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms tri-level,1500 ft home which backs to a beautiful open space. It features vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, forced air heat fenced backyard and a 2 car garage.



~ Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent ~ Section 8 Welcome ~ Pets Ok (upon approval) Fees Apply ~



Call us at: 303-444-RENT (7368)

Located Near: 108th and Colorado Blvd.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $35, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.