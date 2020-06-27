10517 Madison Street

Amenities
* Offered by Grace Property Management. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks to look beyond credit score with a focus on rental history * Download a rental application from our website * Avoid bad landlords - We are North Denver's premier property management firm * Available for immediate move-in * Large 4 bedroom in Colony Glen * Vaulted ceilings in living room * Gas fireplace in large family room * Hardwood floors in the eating area and kitchen * Kitchen has appliance package and island * All four bedrooms on the second floor * Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and large walk-in closet * 5-piece master bathroom * HOA maintained yard * One block from community playground * Great location off of 104th Ave. and Colorado Blvd. * High demand home in high demand area that will not last long! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com