Thornton, CO
10186 Saint Paul St
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

10186 Saint Paul St

10186 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

10186 Saint Paul Street, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 11/05/19 Spacious Single-Family Home in Thornton - Property Id: 162241

Spacious and Inviting Main Level Featuring Vaulted Ceilings in The Living Room and Kitchen. Large Bay Window in Living Room with Bench Seat Floods the Home with Lots of Light. Large Kitchen Including All Appliances, Refrigerator & Microwave, Pantry, and Sizable Eat-In Space. From Kitchen the Home Opens Up Beautifully to the Lower Level Family Room. Great Layout for Entertaining. From the Lower Level Family Room Step out To a Patio and Fenced Yard Ideal for a BBQ. The Upper Level Features Three Bedrooms Including a Full Master Suite with Clean & Tidy Three-Quarter Walk-In Shower. A Full Guest Bathroom with Glass Doors Serve the Guest Bedrooms. Upstairs Laundry Room for Convenience.

Great Location Close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, and Trails. Light rail within walking distance.
Pets considered - pet deposit upon owner approval.
REQUIRED: Proof of Renter's Insurance at Move-In. Needed first and last rent and background check.
Call with any questions-
303-587-2592
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162241p
Property Id 162241

(RLNE5183256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10186 Saint Paul St have any available units?
10186 Saint Paul St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10186 Saint Paul St have?
Some of 10186 Saint Paul St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10186 Saint Paul St currently offering any rent specials?
10186 Saint Paul St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10186 Saint Paul St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10186 Saint Paul St is pet friendly.
Does 10186 Saint Paul St offer parking?
No, 10186 Saint Paul St does not offer parking.
Does 10186 Saint Paul St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10186 Saint Paul St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10186 Saint Paul St have a pool?
No, 10186 Saint Paul St does not have a pool.
Does 10186 Saint Paul St have accessible units?
No, 10186 Saint Paul St does not have accessible units.
Does 10186 Saint Paul St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10186 Saint Paul St has units with dishwashers.

