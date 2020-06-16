10186 Saint Paul St

Amenities

Spacious Single-Family Home in Thornton



Spacious and Inviting Main Level Featuring Vaulted Ceilings in The Living Room and Kitchen. Large Bay Window in Living Room with Bench Seat Floods the Home with Lots of Light. Large Kitchen Including All Appliances, Refrigerator & Microwave, Pantry, and Sizable Eat-In Space. From Kitchen the Home Opens Up Beautifully to the Lower Level Family Room. Great Layout for Entertaining. From the Lower Level Family Room Step out To a Patio and Fenced Yard Ideal for a BBQ. The Upper Level Features Three Bedrooms Including a Full Master Suite with Clean & Tidy Three-Quarter Walk-In Shower. A Full Guest Bathroom with Glass Doors Serve the Guest Bedrooms. Upstairs Laundry Room for Convenience.



Great Location Close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, and Trails. Light rail within walking distance.

Pets considered - pet deposit upon owner approval.

REQUIRED: Proof of Renter's Insurance at Move-In. Needed first and last rent and background check.

