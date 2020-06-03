21120 Willow Park Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedrooms, 2 baths. The Denver Tech Center is a short commute away and downtown Parker is just minutes down the road. Central Air. 1387 Square Feet. Stove, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher, and Microwave included. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Both secondary bedrooms in this house have large closets. Gas furnace. Great Fenced Back yard that is huge. No houses behind you in this quiet location!

Sprinkler system. 2 Car Garage. Center Kitchen Island. Sorry, no smoking. Sorry, no pets. Rent: $2095 per month. This home is located in the quiet Willow Park neighborhood of Parker on a quiet cul-de-sac.Former model home with a huge backyard.Close to the elementary school and bike path.

The cook of the household will surely enjoy the spacious kitchen which includes a convenient center island and kitchen nook area.

Call Maria for your private showing today! 720-297-2730