21120 Willow Park Place
Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:43 PM

21120 Willow Park Place

21120 Willow Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21120 Willow Park Drive, Parker, CO 80138

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms, 2 baths. The Denver Tech Center is a short commute away and downtown Parker is just minutes down the road. Central Air. 1387 Square Feet. Stove, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher, and Microwave included. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Both secondary bedrooms in this house have large closets. Gas furnace. Great Fenced Back yard that is huge. No houses behind you in this quiet location!
Sprinkler system. 2 Car Garage. Center Kitchen Island. Sorry, no smoking. Sorry, no pets. Rent: $2095 per month. This home is located in the quiet Willow Park neighborhood of Parker on a quiet cul-de-sac.Former model home with a huge backyard.Close to the elementary school and bike path.
The cook of the household will surely enjoy the spacious kitchen which includes a convenient center island and kitchen nook area.
Call Maria for your private showing today! 720-297-2730

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21120 Willow Park Place have any available units?
21120 Willow Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 21120 Willow Park Place have?
Some of 21120 Willow Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21120 Willow Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
21120 Willow Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21120 Willow Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 21120 Willow Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 21120 Willow Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 21120 Willow Park Place offers parking.
Does 21120 Willow Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21120 Willow Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21120 Willow Park Place have a pool?
No, 21120 Willow Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 21120 Willow Park Place have accessible units?
No, 21120 Willow Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 21120 Willow Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21120 Willow Park Place has units with dishwashers.
