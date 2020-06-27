All apartments in Parker
17897 Domingo Drive
17897 Domingo Drive

17897 Domingo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17897 Domingo Drive, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. Spend those cool winter nights inside by the decorative fireplace or enjoy those warm summer nights outside on the patio! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17897 Domingo Drive have any available units?
17897 Domingo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 17897 Domingo Drive have?
Some of 17897 Domingo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17897 Domingo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17897 Domingo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17897 Domingo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17897 Domingo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17897 Domingo Drive offer parking?
No, 17897 Domingo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17897 Domingo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17897 Domingo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17897 Domingo Drive have a pool?
No, 17897 Domingo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17897 Domingo Drive have accessible units?
No, 17897 Domingo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17897 Domingo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17897 Domingo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
