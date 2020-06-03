17071 Motsenbocker Way

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly walk in closets pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c8b56a4043 ----

Beautiful Bright and Open 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 2259 square foot home in Parker. Inside features include Open Floor Plan, Custom Paint, Tile floor in the kitchen and entry way, Carpeted floors, Gas Living Room fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings, Eat in Kitchen with island, Private Master bedroom with private large master bath and walk in closet, all major appliances with washer/dryer hookups and Central A/C. Large finished basement with family room, bedroom and bathroom. Back of house faces Public open space and trails. Community Play are, Park and Pool.



Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained.



IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.



For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com



Central Air