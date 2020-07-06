580 E 116th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 bed Town-home that has been recently renovated. Everything is brand new!! Full basement living space with 1/2 bathroom included and lots of storage. Washer/ Dryer included. Upstairs has 2 spacious bedrooms and full bath.

Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing in the fenced yard! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Webster Lake.

Travel is easy with quick access to 104th and I-25. Don't miss out on this gorgeous town home!



$50 Application Fee per Adult Occupant (18+)

$235 Administration Fee Due at Move-In

1% Monthly Lease Admin Fee

Pet fees apply with owner approval