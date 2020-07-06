All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated November 13 2019 at 8:35 AM

580 E 116th Ave

580 East 116th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

580 East 116th Avenue, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bed Town-home that has been recently renovated. Everything is brand new!! Full basement living space with 1/2 bathroom included and lots of storage. Washer/ Dryer included. Upstairs has 2 spacious bedrooms and full bath.
Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing in the fenced yard! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Webster Lake.
Travel is easy with quick access to 104th and I-25. Don't miss out on this gorgeous town home!

$50 Application Fee per Adult Occupant (18+)
$235 Administration Fee Due at Move-In
1% Monthly Lease Admin Fee
Pet fees apply with owner approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 E 116th Ave have any available units?
580 E 116th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 580 E 116th Ave have?
Some of 580 E 116th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 E 116th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
580 E 116th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 E 116th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 580 E 116th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 580 E 116th Ave offer parking?
No, 580 E 116th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 580 E 116th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 580 E 116th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 E 116th Ave have a pool?
No, 580 E 116th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 580 E 116th Ave have accessible units?
No, 580 E 116th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 580 E 116th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 580 E 116th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 580 E 116th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 580 E 116th Ave has units with air conditioning.

