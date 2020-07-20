All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

228 E 108th Ave

228 East 108th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

228 East 108th Avenue, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming brick 3 bed/1.75 bath corner lot home in Northglenn - DESCRIPTION

Classic brick ranch on a large, corner lot. Lots of parking in the deep 1-car detached garage or on the driveway. Step inside to hardwood floors throughout the front family room and two oversized bedrooms. Large bay window capture plenty of light for the main living space and kitchen. Country style kitchen including tub sink, red brick backsplash, and cement style countertops. Nice full sized, tiled bath on the main level. Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher included.

Basement offers a separate living quarters with additional large living room, non-conforming 3rd bedroom, and bath with a step-in shower. Laundry and storage space in the unfinished portion of the basement. Clothes washer and dryer included.

Park-like backyard is newly fenced. Covered back patio for shade and small shed for storage. Super close access to downtown Denver/DTC, Boulder, or North to Longmont/Fort Collins, Shopping, Grocery Stores, Schools, Parks, etc.

For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:

1. Text your First and Last Name along with the address (228 E 108th) to 877-428-2568

2. Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other listings

3. Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4733663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 E 108th Ave have any available units?
228 E 108th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 228 E 108th Ave have?
Some of 228 E 108th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 E 108th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
228 E 108th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 E 108th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 228 E 108th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northglenn.
Does 228 E 108th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 228 E 108th Ave offers parking.
Does 228 E 108th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 E 108th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 E 108th Ave have a pool?
No, 228 E 108th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 228 E 108th Ave have accessible units?
No, 228 E 108th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 228 E 108th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 E 108th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 E 108th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 E 108th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
