228 E 108th Ave

Charming brick 3 bed/1.75 bath corner lot home in Northglenn - DESCRIPTION



Classic brick ranch on a large, corner lot. Lots of parking in the deep 1-car detached garage or on the driveway. Step inside to hardwood floors throughout the front family room and two oversized bedrooms. Large bay window capture plenty of light for the main living space and kitchen. Country style kitchen including tub sink, red brick backsplash, and cement style countertops. Nice full sized, tiled bath on the main level. Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher included.



Basement offers a separate living quarters with additional large living room, non-conforming 3rd bedroom, and bath with a step-in shower. Laundry and storage space in the unfinished portion of the basement. Clothes washer and dryer included.



Park-like backyard is newly fenced. Covered back patio for shade and small shed for storage. Super close access to downtown Denver/DTC, Boulder, or North to Longmont/Fort Collins, Shopping, Grocery Stores, Schools, Parks, etc.



For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:



1. Text your First and Last Name along with the address (228 E 108th) to 877-428-2568



2. Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other listings



3. Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583



No Pets Allowed



