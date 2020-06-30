2023 Fisher Way

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Basement Apartment - Property Id: 199089



This is for rental a basement of a single family ranch home located in a quiet Northglenn neighborhood. It has two bedrooms, one bath, private entrance through the garage, one car garage, back yard, a utilities room, washer and dryer, a kitchen with new appliances. First and last month deposit required. There is a $100 flat fee for Electric, Internet (WiFi), Water, Sewer, Garbage. A $45 each application and background check fee. Please text or call if interested on (720) 999-4281. There is a $200 refundable for a SMALL dog or cat fee. For individual room renting please contact owner for more details.



Virtual tour to basement at:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KGmgGVGP2bU&brand=0&play=1&qs=1&tiles=1&title=0&help=2&tourcta=2&rf-experience=android-app-3d-button

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199089

Property Id 199089



(RLNE5878840)