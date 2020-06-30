2023 Fisher Way

Amenities
Basement Apartment - Property Id: 199089
This is for rental a basement of a single family ranch home located in a quiet Northglenn neighborhood. It has two bedrooms, one bath, private entrance through the garage, one car garage, back yard, a utilities room, washer and dryer, a kitchen with new appliances. First and last month deposit required. There is a $100 flat fee for Electric, Internet (WiFi), Water, Sewer, Garbage. A $45 each application and background check fee. Please text or call if interested on (720) 999-4281. There is a $200 refundable for a SMALL dog or cat fee. For individual room renting please contact owner for more details.
Virtual tour to basement at:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KGmgGVGP2bU&brand=0&play=1&qs=1&tiles=1&title=0&help=2&tourcta=2&rf-experience=android-app-3d-button
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199089
Property Id 199089
(RLNE5878840)