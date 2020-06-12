160 East 106th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

*** 2 YEAR LEASE !!! ***



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 additional non-conforming rooms in Northglenn will welcome you with 2,100 square feet of living space!



It has a full living room with a gorgeous stone, smooth oask floors, a beautiful wood-burning fireplace, built-in shelves, a dining room and breakfast nook off of the kitchen with vaulted ceilings and a unique rounded archway, and a rec room in the finished basement. The kitchen comes with tile flooring, plenty of cabinet space, a chalknoard, and white appliances, including a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal! Amenities include a swamp cooler and a washer and dryer!



It has a 2 car garage, a fenced yard, sprinkler system, and a porch and deck for your enjoyment! This home backs up to a green belt, and is within walking distance to schools.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



*** 2 YEAR LEASE !!! ***



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.