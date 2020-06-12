All apartments in Northglenn
Find more places like 160 East 106th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northglenn, CO
/
160 East 106th Avenue
Last updated December 12 2019 at 11:41 PM

160 East 106th Avenue

160 East 106th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northglenn
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

160 East 106th Avenue, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** 2 YEAR LEASE !!! ***

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 additional non-conforming rooms in Northglenn will welcome you with 2,100 square feet of living space!

It has a full living room with a gorgeous stone, smooth oask floors, a beautiful wood-burning fireplace, built-in shelves, a dining room and breakfast nook off of the kitchen with vaulted ceilings and a unique rounded archway, and a rec room in the finished basement. The kitchen comes with tile flooring, plenty of cabinet space, a chalknoard, and white appliances, including a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal! Amenities include a swamp cooler and a washer and dryer!

It has a 2 car garage, a fenced yard, sprinkler system, and a porch and deck for your enjoyment! This home backs up to a green belt, and is within walking distance to schools.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

*** 2 YEAR LEASE !!! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 East 106th Avenue have any available units?
160 East 106th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 160 East 106th Avenue have?
Some of 160 East 106th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 East 106th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
160 East 106th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 East 106th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 160 East 106th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northglenn.
Does 160 East 106th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 160 East 106th Avenue offers parking.
Does 160 East 106th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 East 106th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 East 106th Avenue have a pool?
No, 160 East 106th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 160 East 106th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 160 East 106th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 160 East 106th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 East 106th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 East 106th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 East 106th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Beacon House Apartments
10738 Huron St
Northglenn, CO 80234
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St
Northglenn, CO 80234
Vega
11801 Washington St
Northglenn, CO 80233
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St
Northglenn, CO 80233
Keystone
12150 Race St
Northglenn, CO 80241
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct
Northglenn, CO 80241
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Northglenn 1 BedroomsNorthglenn 2 Bedrooms
Northglenn Apartments with PoolNorthglenn Pet Friendly Places
Northglenn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO
Wheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Boulder