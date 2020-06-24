All apartments in Northglenn
Find more places like 10841 Mildred Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northglenn, CO
/
10841 Mildred Drive
Last updated March 25 2019 at 12:06 PM

10841 Mildred Drive

10841 Mildred Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northglenn
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10841 Mildred Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
10841 Mildred Drive Available 04/01/19 Remodeled Ranch - Ranch home featuring over 2,000 sq ft of finished living space with an oversized 2 car garage that features a high bay garage door to accommodate your toys! This home features 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors on the main level, full bath, large family room, large kitchen and a den/dining room combo. The finished basement features a large laundry room, storage, family room, 2 bedrooms and a full bath, one bedroom is non-conforming. Newer paint throughout, newer windows, central air conditioning. The back yard features a deck/covered patio, fence& storage shed. Quiet street, walk to park and middle school. Close to shopping, entertainment & I-25

(RLNE3421706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10841 Mildred Drive have any available units?
10841 Mildred Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10841 Mildred Drive have?
Some of 10841 Mildred Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10841 Mildred Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10841 Mildred Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10841 Mildred Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10841 Mildred Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northglenn.
Does 10841 Mildred Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10841 Mildred Drive offers parking.
Does 10841 Mildred Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10841 Mildred Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10841 Mildred Drive have a pool?
No, 10841 Mildred Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10841 Mildred Drive have accessible units?
No, 10841 Mildred Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10841 Mildred Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10841 Mildred Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10841 Mildred Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10841 Mildred Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl
Northglenn, CO 80260
Beacon House Apartments
10738 Huron St
Northglenn, CO 80234
Vega
11801 Washington St
Northglenn, CO 80233
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St
Northglenn, CO 80233
Aspen Park
301 Malley Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Keystone
12150 Race St
Northglenn, CO 80241
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct
Northglenn, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Northglenn 1 BedroomsNorthglenn 2 Bedrooms
Northglenn Apartments with PoolNorthglenn Pet Friendly Places
Northglenn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO
Wheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Boulder