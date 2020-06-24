Amenities

10841 Mildred Drive Available 04/01/19 Remodeled Ranch - Ranch home featuring over 2,000 sq ft of finished living space with an oversized 2 car garage that features a high bay garage door to accommodate your toys! This home features 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors on the main level, full bath, large family room, large kitchen and a den/dining room combo. The finished basement features a large laundry room, storage, family room, 2 bedrooms and a full bath, one bedroom is non-conforming. Newer paint throughout, newer windows, central air conditioning. The back yard features a deck/covered patio, fence& storage shed. Quiet street, walk to park and middle school. Close to shopping, entertainment & I-25



