Last updated October 3 2019 at 1:07 AM

10761 Rosalie Drive

10761 Rosalie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10761 Rosalie Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home in Northglenn will welcome you with 1,700 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, a main floor bath, a spacious dining room, cozy living room, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is a 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing in the fenced yard! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Alvin B Thomas Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Texas Roadhouse, Best Buy, Buffalo Wild Wings, Denver Premium Outlets, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 104th and I-25.

1 small pet may be considered upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10761 Rosalie Drive have any available units?
10761 Rosalie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10761 Rosalie Drive have?
Some of 10761 Rosalie Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10761 Rosalie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10761 Rosalie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10761 Rosalie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10761 Rosalie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10761 Rosalie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10761 Rosalie Drive offers parking.
Does 10761 Rosalie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10761 Rosalie Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10761 Rosalie Drive have a pool?
No, 10761 Rosalie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10761 Rosalie Drive have accessible units?
No, 10761 Rosalie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10761 Rosalie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10761 Rosalie Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10761 Rosalie Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10761 Rosalie Drive has units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

