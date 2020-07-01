10761 Rosalie Drive

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home in Northglenn will welcome you with 1,700 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, a main floor bath, a spacious dining room, cozy living room, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is a 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing in the fenced yard! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Alvin B Thomas Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Texas Roadhouse, Best Buy, Buffalo Wild Wings, Denver Premium Outlets, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 104th and I-25.



1 small pet may be considered upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



