All apartments in Northglenn
Find more places like 10544 Paley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northglenn, CO
/
10544 Paley Street
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

10544 Paley Street

10544 Paley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northglenn
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10544 Paley Street, Northglenn, CO 80234
Northglenn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Home in Northglenn-Hardwoods, Lg Yard, 2 Car Garage-Available June 1st, 2019 - With 2 bedrooms upstairs and 3 bedrooms downstairs this larger home has it all. There are two baths, beautiful light Hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups, a 2 car garage, a swamp cooler for the warmer days, and plenty of room for entertaining or just to enjoy---this one won't last long.

The shade trees surrounding the home and the tiered massive porch out back will keep you cool all Summer long and you'll have it made in the shade. Not to mention the large park-like backyard with fruit trees and space for a stroll or to throw a football around with the kids.

Call 303-233-3976 Ext 18 to schedule a showing or Text 303-525-0462.

You can also complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!

Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.

Call 303-233-3976 for more information

Pets OK with $150.00 Pet Deposit and $50.00 per month pet rent -with approval.

(RLNE3543386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10544 Paley Street have any available units?
10544 Paley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10544 Paley Street have?
Some of 10544 Paley Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10544 Paley Street currently offering any rent specials?
10544 Paley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10544 Paley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10544 Paley Street is pet friendly.
Does 10544 Paley Street offer parking?
Yes, 10544 Paley Street offers parking.
Does 10544 Paley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10544 Paley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10544 Paley Street have a pool?
No, 10544 Paley Street does not have a pool.
Does 10544 Paley Street have accessible units?
No, 10544 Paley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10544 Paley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10544 Paley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10544 Paley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10544 Paley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl
Northglenn, CO 80260
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St
Northglenn, CO 80234
Vega
11801 Washington St
Northglenn, CO 80233
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St
Northglenn, CO 80233
Aspen Park
301 Malley Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Keystone
12150 Race St
Northglenn, CO 80241
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Northglenn 1 BedroomsNorthglenn 2 Bedrooms
Northglenn Apartments with ParkingNorthglenn Dog Friendly Apartments
Northglenn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO
Wheat Ridge, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Boulder