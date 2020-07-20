10544 Paley Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Home in Northglenn-Hardwoods, Lg Yard, 2 Car Garage-Available June 1st, 2019 - With 2 bedrooms upstairs and 3 bedrooms downstairs this larger home has it all. There are two baths, beautiful light Hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups, a 2 car garage, a swamp cooler for the warmer days, and plenty of room for entertaining or just to enjoy---this one won't last long.



The shade trees surrounding the home and the tiered massive porch out back will keep you cool all Summer long and you'll have it made in the shade. Not to mention the large park-like backyard with fruit trees and space for a stroll or to throw a football around with the kids.



Call 303-233-3976 Ext 18 to schedule a showing or Text 303-525-0462.



You can also complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!



Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.



Call 303-233-3976 for more information



Pets OK with $150.00 Pet Deposit and $50.00 per month pet rent -with approval.



