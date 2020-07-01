All apartments in Northglenn
Home
/
Northglenn, CO
/
10480 Gilpin Street
Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:31 AM

10480 Gilpin Street

10480 Gilpin Street · No Longer Available
Location

10480 Gilpin Street, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming 4BD Brick Home W/Detached Oversizec 2 Car Garage- Available Now! - 10480 Gilpin Street offers 1975 s.f. of living space! This brick home is located minutes from the Denver Premium Outlets, Northglenn Market Place, Boondocks, Mile High Flea Market and much more!! Quick access to I-25, I-70 & HWY 36!

The home offers original hardwood flooring through out the main level. Large living room window two nice size bedrooms, updated main bathroom w/vinyl flooring, kitchen includes: refrigerator, dishwasher and electric range. Newer counter tops and plenty of cabinet space.
The basement offers a wet bar, two bedrooms each with a 3/4 bathroom and laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.
Also included is an oversized 2-car garage, large fenced backyard, large storage shed, swamp cooler and small green house!

Rent $2,295 Deposit $2,000 (wac) Application $40 per applicant 18 yrs.+. Must gross 3x's the rent to qualify. Landlord, employment and credit will be considered.
Tenant pays all utilities, this home does have solar which keeps the electricity to a minimum!
Pets welcome! Additional $100 deposit per pet additional $50 a month per pet! Please no vicious breeds. Must be at least 1 year of age, current on vaccines and spayed/neutered.

To schedule a showing you may go to www.atsmithco.com click on the properties for rent tab, find this property click on view details and click on Schedule Showing (if option is provided) or fill out the contact us information. Be sure to indicate the day and time you would like to see the home in the message space (MUST BE AT LEASE 24 HOURS FROM THE TIME YOU ARE SUBMITTING THE MESSAGE). An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.
For additional information call Crystal 720-880-8798 - Call only!

(RLNE5655358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10480 Gilpin Street have any available units?
10480 Gilpin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10480 Gilpin Street have?
Some of 10480 Gilpin Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10480 Gilpin Street currently offering any rent specials?
10480 Gilpin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10480 Gilpin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10480 Gilpin Street is pet friendly.
Does 10480 Gilpin Street offer parking?
Yes, 10480 Gilpin Street offers parking.
Does 10480 Gilpin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10480 Gilpin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10480 Gilpin Street have a pool?
No, 10480 Gilpin Street does not have a pool.
Does 10480 Gilpin Street have accessible units?
No, 10480 Gilpin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10480 Gilpin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10480 Gilpin Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10480 Gilpin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10480 Gilpin Street does not have units with air conditioning.

