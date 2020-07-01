Amenities

Charming 4BD Brick Home W/Detached Oversizec 2 Car Garage- Available Now! - 10480 Gilpin Street offers 1975 s.f. of living space! This brick home is located minutes from the Denver Premium Outlets, Northglenn Market Place, Boondocks, Mile High Flea Market and much more!! Quick access to I-25, I-70 & HWY 36!



The home offers original hardwood flooring through out the main level. Large living room window two nice size bedrooms, updated main bathroom w/vinyl flooring, kitchen includes: refrigerator, dishwasher and electric range. Newer counter tops and plenty of cabinet space.

The basement offers a wet bar, two bedrooms each with a 3/4 bathroom and laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.

Also included is an oversized 2-car garage, large fenced backyard, large storage shed, swamp cooler and small green house!



Rent $2,295 Deposit $2,000 (wac) Application $40 per applicant 18 yrs.+. Must gross 3x's the rent to qualify. Landlord, employment and credit will be considered.

Tenant pays all utilities, this home does have solar which keeps the electricity to a minimum!

Pets welcome! Additional $100 deposit per pet additional $50 a month per pet! Please no vicious breeds. Must be at least 1 year of age, current on vaccines and spayed/neutered.



To schedule a showing you may go to www.atsmithco.com click on the properties for rent tab, find this property click on view details and click on Schedule Showing (if option is provided) or fill out the contact us information. Be sure to indicate the day and time you would like to see the home in the message space (MUST BE AT LEASE 24 HOURS FROM THE TIME YOU ARE SUBMITTING THE MESSAGE). An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.

For additional information call Crystal 720-880-8798 - Call only!



(RLNE5655358)