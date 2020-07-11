993 Winona Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Dog negotiable - Sorry no cats



This is a nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. NEW PAINT AND CARPET!! Some of the features include a large deck, 2 car garage, unfinished basement. Must See!



For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 Ext 3



$55.00 application fee per person.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.