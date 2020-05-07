806 Madrone Drive

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Loveland will welcome you with 2,334 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, a finished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Silver Lake Park. Also nearby are Santiagos Mexican, Walmart, Smashburger, Lake Loveland, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Monroe Elementary School, Conrad Ball Middle School, and Loveland High School.



Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, tenants are responsible for all utilities.



