Loveland, CO
806 Madrone Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 6:54 PM

806 Madrone Drive

806 Madrone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

806 Madrone Drive, Loveland, CO 80538
McKee

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Loveland will welcome you with 2,334 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, a finished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Silver Lake Park. Also nearby are Santiagos Mexican, Walmart, Smashburger, Lake Loveland, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Monroe Elementary School, Conrad Ball Middle School, and Loveland High School.

Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Visit www.970rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.970rent.com
970-400-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Madrone Drive have any available units?
806 Madrone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loveland, CO.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 Madrone Drive have?
Some of 806 Madrone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Madrone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
806 Madrone Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Madrone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 Madrone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 806 Madrone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 806 Madrone Drive does offer parking.
Does 806 Madrone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Madrone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Madrone Drive have a pool?
No, 806 Madrone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 806 Madrone Drive have accessible units?
No, 806 Madrone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Madrone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 Madrone Drive has units with dishwashers.
