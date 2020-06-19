6484 Lake Ward Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Brand New 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in North Loveland! - Available June 18th, 2020.



This brand new single-family home is located between Hwy 287 and Taft in beautiful Loveland. It is conveniently located by the North Walmart Super center, many restaurants, and main roads so you can get anywhere you need to be quickly and easily. You'll also enjoy spectacular sunsets over the Foothills right from your own neighborhood. You can see Longs Peak from upstairs!



This home contains a fully equipped kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, central heating and air, W/D hookups and a large unfinished basement. There will also be a tandem 3-car attached garage, with full landscaping and fencing being installed in the near future.



Residents will be required to put all utilities in their name, as well as handle all lawn care. Two pets considered with an additional $300 deposit and $35/month pet rent. Dog must be over 12 months old, proof of spay/neuter required and certain breed restrictions apply. Our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab.



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



*NOTE*

Photos are of a similar unit; finishes, flooring and colors will vary once completed. Measurement is for the purpose of marketing and may not be exact. If exact square footage is a concern, the property should be independently measured.



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8



(RLNE5771934)