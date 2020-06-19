All apartments in Loveland
Location

6484 Lake Ward Dr, Loveland, CO 80538
Northeast Central Loveland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6484 Lake Ward Drive · Avail. now

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1788 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Brand New 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in North Loveland! - Available June 18th, 2020.

Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com

This brand new single-family home is located between Hwy 287 and Taft in beautiful Loveland. It is conveniently located by the North Walmart Super center, many restaurants, and main roads so you can get anywhere you need to be quickly and easily. You'll also enjoy spectacular sunsets over the Foothills right from your own neighborhood. You can see Longs Peak from upstairs!

This home contains a fully equipped kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, central heating and air, W/D hookups and a large unfinished basement. There will also be a tandem 3-car attached garage, with full landscaping and fencing being installed in the near future.

Residents will be required to put all utilities in their name, as well as handle all lawn care. Two pets considered with an additional $300 deposit and $35/month pet rent. Dog must be over 12 months old, proof of spay/neuter required and certain breed restrictions apply. Our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab.

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

*NOTE*
Photos are of a similar unit; finishes, flooring and colors will vary once completed. Measurement is for the purpose of marketing and may not be exact. If exact square footage is a concern, the property should be independently measured.

Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com where you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8

(RLNE5771934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6484 Lake Ward Drive have any available units?
6484 Lake Ward Drive has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6484 Lake Ward Drive have?
Some of 6484 Lake Ward Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6484 Lake Ward Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6484 Lake Ward Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6484 Lake Ward Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6484 Lake Ward Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6484 Lake Ward Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6484 Lake Ward Drive does offer parking.
Does 6484 Lake Ward Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6484 Lake Ward Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6484 Lake Ward Drive have a pool?
No, 6484 Lake Ward Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6484 Lake Ward Drive have accessible units?
No, 6484 Lake Ward Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6484 Lake Ward Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6484 Lake Ward Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
