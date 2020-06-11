Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

4243 Peach Tree Court Available 09/15/20 Charming 4 Bed/2 Bath Home on Cul-de-sac in NE Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



This spacious 1988 bi-level home has over 1700 square feet of finished living space and features a large living room on the upper level and a family room room on the lower level, 4 bedrooms- 2 upstairs, 2 downstairs, a bright and open kitchen and dining area that opens to the amazing back deck with views of Horseshoe Lake! There is a laundry room on the lower level with washer/dryer hook ups, an attached 2 car garage, and the backyard is fenced in. Gas forced air heating and central a/c. Small dog considered with a $250 non-refundable pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities and are responsible for landscaping and snow removal. No recreational/commercial vehicles allowed on site.



Lease terms: 9/15/20-8/31/21

Section 8: No

To schedule a showing please call (720) 573-2423



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



No Cats Allowed



