Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 full baths located blocks from downtown. You can ride your bike or walk to great restaurants and breweries as well as Lake Loveland and Dwayne Webster Veterans Park. Also close to Sprouts and Safeway among other amenities.

House has central air and heat. Finished basement that includes washer and dryer. Drive way for parking out back and street parking out front. 8x8 shed in back yard included for storage. Monthly lawn maintenance also included. Great neighbors and quiet street. Large fenced in backyard.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/330-w-9th-st-loveland-co-80537-usa/35516644-6902-46f3-baa1-6564b6f128e4



(RLNE5813035)