Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2526 Kittredge Drive Available 08/01/20 RANCH STYLE 3 BED/2 BATH HOME IN WEST LOVELAND AVAILABLE AUGUST 1! - Welcome to this great ranch home in the desirable NW Windemere neighborhood in Loveland. This home boasts new carpet throughout, central air and high-efficiency furnace replaced in 2016. Fenced yard with sprinkler system and mature trees to keep things cool while enjoying the deck on those hot summer days. No HOA and close to Mahaffey Park.

Dog negotiable with a deposit, no cats, please. Schools are Ponderosa Elementary, Bill Reed Middle School and Loveland High.



IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5184760)