Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2526 Kittredge Drive

2526 Kittredge Drive · (720) 583-4369
Location

2526 Kittredge Drive, Loveland, CO 80538
West Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2526 Kittredge Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1469 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2526 Kittredge Drive Available 08/01/20 RANCH STYLE 3 BED/2 BATH HOME IN WEST LOVELAND AVAILABLE AUGUST 1! - Welcome to this great ranch home in the desirable NW Windemere neighborhood in Loveland. This home boasts new carpet throughout, central air and high-efficiency furnace replaced in 2016. Fenced yard with sprinkler system and mature trees to keep things cool while enjoying the deck on those hot summer days. No HOA and close to Mahaffey Park.
Dog negotiable with a deposit, no cats, please. Schools are Ponderosa Elementary, Bill Reed Middle School and Loveland High.

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5184760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 Kittredge Drive have any available units?
2526 Kittredge Drive has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2526 Kittredge Drive have?
Some of 2526 Kittredge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2526 Kittredge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2526 Kittredge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 Kittredge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2526 Kittredge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2526 Kittredge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2526 Kittredge Drive does offer parking.
Does 2526 Kittredge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2526 Kittredge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 Kittredge Drive have a pool?
No, 2526 Kittredge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2526 Kittredge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2526 Kittredge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 Kittredge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2526 Kittredge Drive has units with dishwashers.
