Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

252 Primrose Dr.

252 Primrose Drive · (720) 899-5740
Location

252 Primrose Drive, Loveland, CO 80537
Southwest Loveland - Campion

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 252 Primrose Dr. · Avail. Aug 11

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1737 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
252 Primrose Dr. Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

- 3 Bed
- 2.5 Bath
- Office Space
- Master Bedroom with 5 Piece Bathroom Set & Walk-In Closet
- Oversized 2 Car Garage
- Washer & Dryer Provided
- A/C

Located in the Sierra Valley Subdivision near 287 and 402, this gorgeous home was constructed in 2014 and is like new! With over 1,700 square feet of living space, this home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a bonus room perfect for an office space, and large master bedroom with 5-piece bath and walk-in closet. There is an oversized attached 2 car garage, laundry room with W/D provided, and a large fenced in backyard with sprinkler system! Gas forced air heating and central A/C. 24-hour maintenance team. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets. JH

To schedule a showing please call (720) 899-5740

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2345696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

