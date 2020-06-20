All apartments in Loveland
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

2370 Fleming Drive

2370 Fleming Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2370 Fleming Drive, Loveland, CO 80538
West Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
***AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1 2020 ***

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Loveland will welcome you with 1,570 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, main floor bath, office/study, washer and dryer in unit a crawl space, and extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Estrella Park. Also nearby are Wing Shack, Applebees Grill and Bar, Orchards Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Mary Blair Elementary School, Conrad Ball Middle School, and GOAL High School.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet fee.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

***AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1 2020 ***

Visit www.970rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.970rent.com
970-400-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2370 Fleming Drive have any available units?
2370 Fleming Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loveland, CO.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2370 Fleming Drive have?
Some of 2370 Fleming Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2370 Fleming Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2370 Fleming Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2370 Fleming Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2370 Fleming Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2370 Fleming Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2370 Fleming Drive does offer parking.
Does 2370 Fleming Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2370 Fleming Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2370 Fleming Drive have a pool?
No, 2370 Fleming Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2370 Fleming Drive have accessible units?
No, 2370 Fleming Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2370 Fleming Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2370 Fleming Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
