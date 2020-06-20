2370 Fleming Drive

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Loveland will welcome you with 1,570 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, main floor bath, office/study, washer and dryer in unit a crawl space, and extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Estrella Park. Also nearby are Wing Shack, Applebees Grill and Bar, Orchards Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Mary Blair Elementary School, Conrad Ball Middle School, and GOAL High School.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet fee.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



***AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1 2020 ***



Visit www.970rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



