1931 Big Sandy Available 06/01/20 Amazing 2 Bed Townhome Near Centerra - This Clean and Cozy Town home near Centerra and I-25 is a perfect place to call home with an open kitchen that spills into the family room. The gas fireplace will keep you warm on those cool Colorado evenings with just the flick of a switch. The 2 bedrooms are large with bathrooms off of each one. The unfinished basement is perfect for storage. Washer/ Dryer included. A 2 car attached garage also very convenient. This property is available Julne 1, so call Trilogy Property Management today to schedule your showing as this place will not last long at 970-404-1767.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4875818)