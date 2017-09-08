All apartments in Louisville
834 W Tamarisk St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

834 W Tamarisk St

834 West Tamarisk Street · (303) 748-3478
Location

834 West Tamarisk Street, Louisville, CO 80027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 834 W Tamarisk St · Avail. Sep 1

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2750 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
834 W Tamarisk St Available 09/01/20 Tranquil 2 BR in the Heart of Louisville - This immaculate 2 BR in Louisville is perfect for a business traveler, small family or retired couple looking to have a private retreat in the middle of the action of Colorado. With an updated kitchen, beautiful layout with multiple living spaces, the real gem of this house is the outdoor living space backing to open space.

This property has everything you need to get the most out of your time in Colorado.

Available September 1 through December 31, 2020.

To inquire please call Ross @ 303.748.3478.

This property will go fast, so call today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5778897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

