Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

834 W Tamarisk St Available 09/01/20 Tranquil 2 BR in the Heart of Louisville - This immaculate 2 BR in Louisville is perfect for a business traveler, small family or retired couple looking to have a private retreat in the middle of the action of Colorado. With an updated kitchen, beautiful layout with multiple living spaces, the real gem of this house is the outdoor living space backing to open space.



This property has everything you need to get the most out of your time in Colorado.



Available September 1 through December 31, 2020.



To inquire please call Ross @ 303.748.3478.



This property will go fast, so call today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5778897)