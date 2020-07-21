All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 577 Spruce Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, CO
/
577 Spruce Circle
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

577 Spruce Circle

577 Spruce Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

577 Spruce Circle, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
577 Spruce Circle Available 11/01/19 Beautiful sunny home - Beautiful sunny home with spacious floor plan. Vaulted ceilings and a fireplace will welcome you home. Over-sized master Bedroom has a luxury bath attached.
Check out the (3-D tour):
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AXHVo2rvrAB&ts=3&st=6000

The outside of the home was professionally landscaped in 2019 which includes a very secluded deck. Remodeled in 2016 with a new furnace central AC. No Sec 8 sorry. This is a no drugs, non smoking/no vaping home. Sec Dep $3500.00. Avail Nov 1st. possible middle to late Oct. 9 mo to 2 yr lease. Tenant responsible for utilities and upkeep of landscaping.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5168355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 577 Spruce Circle have any available units?
577 Spruce Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 577 Spruce Circle have?
Some of 577 Spruce Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 577 Spruce Circle currently offering any rent specials?
577 Spruce Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 577 Spruce Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 577 Spruce Circle is pet friendly.
Does 577 Spruce Circle offer parking?
No, 577 Spruce Circle does not offer parking.
Does 577 Spruce Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 577 Spruce Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 577 Spruce Circle have a pool?
No, 577 Spruce Circle does not have a pool.
Does 577 Spruce Circle have accessible units?
No, 577 Spruce Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 577 Spruce Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 577 Spruce Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 577 Spruce Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 577 Spruce Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St
Louisville, CO 80027
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd
Louisville, CO 80027
Delo
1140 Cannon St
Louisville, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLouisville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Louisville 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsLouisville Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COApplewood, COBerkley, COWelby, COGunbarrel, COStonegate, COWindsor, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College