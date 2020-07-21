Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

577 Spruce Circle Available 11/01/19 Beautiful sunny home - Beautiful sunny home with spacious floor plan. Vaulted ceilings and a fireplace will welcome you home. Over-sized master Bedroom has a luxury bath attached.

Check out the (3-D tour):

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AXHVo2rvrAB&ts=3&st=6000



The outside of the home was professionally landscaped in 2019 which includes a very secluded deck. Remodeled in 2016 with a new furnace central AC. No Sec 8 sorry. This is a no drugs, non smoking/no vaping home. Sec Dep $3500.00. Avail Nov 1st. possible middle to late Oct. 9 mo to 2 yr lease. Tenant responsible for utilities and upkeep of landscaping.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5168355)