Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

542 W. Sycamore Street

542 West Sycamore Street · No Longer Available
Location

542 West Sycamore Street, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
internet access
pet friendly
542 W. Sycamore Street Available 07/01/19 DARLING 2 bedroom Louisville home - Available July 1st! - Darling Louisville home backing to open space, bike paths and easy access to downtown Louisville, dining, shopping, school, parks and transportation.
This house is perfectly located on a quiet street in a great neighborhood with access to bike baths just out the front door.
The house is great with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Tile floors and carpet throughout the home. NEW furnace.
The yard is fenced, easy to take care of and has a nice deck to enjoy the open space behind the house.
The main floor has the living room, kitchen, breakfast nook, access to the backyard and the garage.
The basement is unfinished and offers plenty of space for a play room, workout room, office, storage, etc...
Louisville is the place to be...don't miss out on this great little house.

(RLNE2071242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 542 W. Sycamore Street have any available units?
542 W. Sycamore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 542 W. Sycamore Street have?
Some of 542 W. Sycamore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 542 W. Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
542 W. Sycamore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 W. Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 542 W. Sycamore Street is pet friendly.
Does 542 W. Sycamore Street offer parking?
Yes, 542 W. Sycamore Street offers parking.
Does 542 W. Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 542 W. Sycamore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 W. Sycamore Street have a pool?
No, 542 W. Sycamore Street does not have a pool.
Does 542 W. Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 542 W. Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 542 W. Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 542 W. Sycamore Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 542 W. Sycamore Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 542 W. Sycamore Street has units with air conditioning.
