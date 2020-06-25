Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking internet access pet friendly

542 W. Sycamore Street Available 07/01/19 DARLING 2 bedroom Louisville home - Available July 1st! - Darling Louisville home backing to open space, bike paths and easy access to downtown Louisville, dining, shopping, school, parks and transportation.

This house is perfectly located on a quiet street in a great neighborhood with access to bike baths just out the front door.

The house is great with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Tile floors and carpet throughout the home. NEW furnace.

The yard is fenced, easy to take care of and has a nice deck to enjoy the open space behind the house.

The main floor has the living room, kitchen, breakfast nook, access to the backyard and the garage.

The basement is unfinished and offers plenty of space for a play room, workout room, office, storage, etc...

Louisville is the place to be...don't miss out on this great little house.



(RLNE2071242)