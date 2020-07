Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This cute 4 bedroom 2 bath house has 2 car garage, sprinkler system and washer and dryer. It has 1662 sq ft and nice deck on front and back of yard. It has two full bedroom and a full bath upstairs, and two bedrooms and a full bath downs stairs. Additionally it has another bonus room and additional storage room plus garage.