483 Fillmore Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely Louisville Home on Cul-de-Sac with Extra Large Yard! - Perfect location! Perfect Layout! Perfect Town! You will love living in Louisville CO! Close to parks, open space, schools, Old Town, restaurants, and street festivals! What could be better than living on a cul-de-sac in a cozy community? Lovely Louisville has everything you are looking for. This home has high ceilings, wood burning fireplace, large fenced in yard, plenty of storage and three levels of living. Main floor has open concept kitchen, living and dining area with sliding glass doors that open to a private patio. Upper level has 2 bedrooms including master bedroom with master bathroom and master balcony. Upper Level also has a guest bedroom, guest bathroom, Washer and Dryer and swamp cooler for warm summer nights! Lower level has an additional 3rd bedroom for guests, a full bathroom, and some storage. Attached 2 car garage.



Tenant pays all utilities. Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Close to Old Town Louisville and Coal Creek Trails.



(RLNE5084046)