All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 483 Fillmore Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, CO
/
483 Fillmore Court
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

483 Fillmore Court

483 Fillmore Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

483 Fillmore Court, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Louisville Home on Cul-de-Sac with Extra Large Yard! - Perfect location! Perfect Layout! Perfect Town! You will love living in Louisville CO! Close to parks, open space, schools, Old Town, restaurants, and street festivals! What could be better than living on a cul-de-sac in a cozy community? Lovely Louisville has everything you are looking for. This home has high ceilings, wood burning fireplace, large fenced in yard, plenty of storage and three levels of living. Main floor has open concept kitchen, living and dining area with sliding glass doors that open to a private patio. Upper level has 2 bedrooms including master bedroom with master bathroom and master balcony. Upper Level also has a guest bedroom, guest bathroom, Washer and Dryer and swamp cooler for warm summer nights! Lower level has an additional 3rd bedroom for guests, a full bathroom, and some storage. Attached 2 car garage.

Tenant pays all utilities. Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Close to Old Town Louisville and Coal Creek Trails.

(RLNE5084046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 483 Fillmore Court have any available units?
483 Fillmore Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 483 Fillmore Court have?
Some of 483 Fillmore Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 483 Fillmore Court currently offering any rent specials?
483 Fillmore Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 483 Fillmore Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 483 Fillmore Court is pet friendly.
Does 483 Fillmore Court offer parking?
Yes, 483 Fillmore Court offers parking.
Does 483 Fillmore Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 483 Fillmore Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 483 Fillmore Court have a pool?
No, 483 Fillmore Court does not have a pool.
Does 483 Fillmore Court have accessible units?
No, 483 Fillmore Court does not have accessible units.
Does 483 Fillmore Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 483 Fillmore Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 483 Fillmore Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 483 Fillmore Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd
Louisville, CO 80027
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
Delo
1140 Cannon St
Louisville, CO 80027
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St
Louisville, CO 80027
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd
Louisville, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLouisville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Louisville 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsLouisville Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COApplewood, COBerkley, COWelby, COGunbarrel, COStonegate, COWindsor, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College