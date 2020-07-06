453 Sumac Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c27aff705f ---- Single family Home on a Private Cul-De-Sac in Louisville! New interior, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous kitchen cabnits, glass tile black splash, gas fire place, finished basement with a full bathroom! French doors lead out to a huge two-level deck and a large backyard with a privacy fence! Close to parks, bike path, great schools, and the Louisville Rec. Center! One car garage, Washer/Dryer. No pets. No smoking. Available mid/late June. Contact All County Boulder Property Management for a viewing via email at hgrant@allcountyboulder.com or call 720-428-2100. See more info or apply online at www.allcountyboulder.com.