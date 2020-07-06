All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 453 Sumac Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, CO
/
453 Sumac Court
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

453 Sumac Court

453 West Sumac Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

453 West Sumac Court, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c27aff705f ---- Single family Home on a Private Cul-De-Sac in Louisville! New interior, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous kitchen cabnits, glass tile black splash, gas fire place, finished basement with a full bathroom! French doors lead out to a huge two-level deck and a large backyard with a privacy fence! Close to parks, bike path, great schools, and the Louisville Rec. Center! One car garage, Washer/Dryer. No pets. No smoking. Available mid/late June. Contact All County Boulder Property Management for a viewing via email at hgrant@allcountyboulder.com or call 720-428-2100. See more info or apply online at www.allcountyboulder.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 Sumac Court have any available units?
453 Sumac Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 453 Sumac Court have?
Some of 453 Sumac Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 Sumac Court currently offering any rent specials?
453 Sumac Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 Sumac Court pet-friendly?
No, 453 Sumac Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 453 Sumac Court offer parking?
Yes, 453 Sumac Court offers parking.
Does 453 Sumac Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 453 Sumac Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 Sumac Court have a pool?
No, 453 Sumac Court does not have a pool.
Does 453 Sumac Court have accessible units?
No, 453 Sumac Court does not have accessible units.
Does 453 Sumac Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 Sumac Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 453 Sumac Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 453 Sumac Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Move Cross Country
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd
Louisville, CO 80027
Delo
1140 Cannon St
Louisville, CO 80027
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St
Louisville, CO 80027
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd
Louisville, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Apartments with ParkingLouisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO
Superior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College