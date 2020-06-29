All apartments in Louisville
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

430 County Road

430 County Rd · No Longer Available
Location

430 County Rd, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Charming Victorian-style Townhome in Old Town Louisville - This charming Victorian style townhome is located in Old Town Louisville. Completely new and remodeled! Two blocks to restaurants, bars, downtown festivals, library, open space, parks, and more. 3 BR, 2 full baths and one 1/2 bath, Brand new WD, DW, Stove/Oven. Front porch with swing plus a yard and a garden. Upstairs deck accessed from 2 bedrooms, flagstone back patio, yard, garden, attached insulated garage with a ton of storage shelving and cabinetry. Adjacent to the beautiful Coal Creek Trail. Walk and bike the 20 mile plus trail that is one block away (Boulder to Erie): https://www.traillink.com/trail/coal-creek-regional-trail/. Two blocks from downtown Louisville: https://www.downtownlouisvilleco.com. Be aware that the train runs near this property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5557429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 County Road have any available units?
430 County Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 430 County Road have?
Some of 430 County Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 County Road currently offering any rent specials?
430 County Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 County Road pet-friendly?
No, 430 County Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 430 County Road offer parking?
Yes, 430 County Road offers parking.
Does 430 County Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 County Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 County Road have a pool?
No, 430 County Road does not have a pool.
Does 430 County Road have accessible units?
No, 430 County Road does not have accessible units.
Does 430 County Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 County Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 430 County Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 County Road does not have units with air conditioning.
