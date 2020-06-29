430 County Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Very Charming Victorian-style Townhome in Old Town Louisville - This charming Victorian style townhome is located in Old Town Louisville. Completely new and remodeled! Two blocks to restaurants, bars, downtown festivals, library, open space, parks, and more. 3 BR, 2 full baths and one 1/2 bath, Brand new WD, DW, Stove/Oven. Front porch with swing plus a yard and a garden. Upstairs deck accessed from 2 bedrooms, flagstone back patio, yard, garden, attached insulated garage with a ton of storage shelving and cabinetry. Adjacent to the beautiful Coal Creek Trail. Walk and bike the 20 mile plus trail that is one block away (Boulder to Erie): https://www.traillink.com/trail/coal-creek-regional-trail/. Two blocks from downtown Louisville: https://www.downtownlouisvilleco.com. Be aware that the train runs near this property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5557429)