Louisville, CO
389 Eisenhower Drive
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:25 PM

389 Eisenhower Drive

389 Eisenhower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

389 Eisenhower Drive, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great three bedroom, two full bathroom, 1466 square foot bi-level home located in Hunters Ridge! The inside features include an open floor plan, well kept carpets, a walk in closet. In unit washer and dryer are available for all of your laundry needs. Outside you will find a large rear deck that looks over a bike path and green belt. The yard is fully fenced and maturely landscaped making it a great space for enjoying some sun or entertaining friends and family. This is a great location close to both schools and shopping. No smoking and no students. Pets are negotiable on a case by case basis with additional requirements.

NO STUDENTS
Pets - Case by Case
Utilities - Tenant Pays All
Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
Laundry - Washer and Dryer
Parking - 2 Car Attached

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early June 9th, 2020!
---------
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Rental Terms: Rent: $2125, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2125, Available 6/9/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 389 Eisenhower Drive have any available units?
389 Eisenhower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 389 Eisenhower Drive have?
Some of 389 Eisenhower Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 389 Eisenhower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
389 Eisenhower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 389 Eisenhower Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 389 Eisenhower Drive is pet friendly.
Does 389 Eisenhower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 389 Eisenhower Drive offers parking.
Does 389 Eisenhower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 389 Eisenhower Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 389 Eisenhower Drive have a pool?
No, 389 Eisenhower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 389 Eisenhower Drive have accessible units?
No, 389 Eisenhower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 389 Eisenhower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 389 Eisenhower Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 389 Eisenhower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 389 Eisenhower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

