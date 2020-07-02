389 Eisenhower Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great three bedroom, two full bathroom, 1466 square foot bi-level home located in Hunters Ridge! The inside features include an open floor plan, well kept carpets, a walk in closet. In unit washer and dryer are available for all of your laundry needs. Outside you will find a large rear deck that looks over a bike path and green belt. The yard is fully fenced and maturely landscaped making it a great space for enjoying some sun or entertaining friends and family. This is a great location close to both schools and shopping. No smoking and no students. Pets are negotiable on a case by case basis with additional requirements.



NO STUDENTS

Pets - Case by Case

Utilities - Tenant Pays All

Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher

Laundry - Washer and Dryer

Parking - 2 Car Attached



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early June 9th, 2020!

---------

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



Rental Terms: Rent: $2125, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2125, Available 6/9/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.