367 Pheasant Run
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

367 Pheasant Run

367 Pheasant Run · No Longer Available
Location

367 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
367 Pheasant Run Available 04/01/20 Lovely 3 bed/2 bath Louisville Townhome - Available Now! - The main floor boasts a wood-burning fireplace, living room, breakfast nook and access to a back deck and open space. The upper floor has two bedrooms and a shared bathroom and a large deck.

The location of this property is excellent with quick access to downtown Louisville, shopping, dining, trails for biking, running and walking and more.

This location is also great for commuters to Boulder, Longmont, Denver or somewhere in between.

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5157493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 Pheasant Run have any available units?
367 Pheasant Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 367 Pheasant Run have?
Some of 367 Pheasant Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 Pheasant Run currently offering any rent specials?
367 Pheasant Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 Pheasant Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 367 Pheasant Run is pet friendly.
Does 367 Pheasant Run offer parking?
Yes, 367 Pheasant Run offers parking.
Does 367 Pheasant Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 367 Pheasant Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 Pheasant Run have a pool?
No, 367 Pheasant Run does not have a pool.
Does 367 Pheasant Run have accessible units?
No, 367 Pheasant Run does not have accessible units.
Does 367 Pheasant Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 367 Pheasant Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 367 Pheasant Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 367 Pheasant Run does not have units with air conditioning.
