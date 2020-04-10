Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

367 Pheasant Run Available 04/01/20 Lovely 3 bed/2 bath Louisville Townhome - Available Now! - The main floor boasts a wood-burning fireplace, living room, breakfast nook and access to a back deck and open space. The upper floor has two bedrooms and a shared bathroom and a large deck.



The location of this property is excellent with quick access to downtown Louisville, shopping, dining, trails for biking, running and walking and more.



This location is also great for commuters to Boulder, Longmont, Denver or somewhere in between.



No Cats Allowed



