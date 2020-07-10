All apartments in Louisville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

338 Gorham Court

338 Gorham Court · No Longer Available
Location

338 Gorham Court, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
338 Gorham Court Available 08/01/20 Biggest back yard around! 4BR, 2 car garage, 2 living spaces! (Gorham) - From the moment you enter this lovely home, you'll appreciate all the living space. A front family room leads to a large kitchen, which ushers you out to the beautiful, giant backyard. A living room downstairs has a fireplace, and there's also a bedroom and bathroom. The other three bedrooms are upstairs, along with another bath. You're just minutes from hike & bike paths, open space and more! Tucked between Baseline and South Boulder Road, commuting to anywhere is easy from this great location.

Sorry, no cats.
Absolutely no smokers.

Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 11 we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5834341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Gorham Court have any available units?
338 Gorham Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 338 Gorham Court have?
Some of 338 Gorham Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Gorham Court currently offering any rent specials?
338 Gorham Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Gorham Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 338 Gorham Court is pet friendly.
Does 338 Gorham Court offer parking?
Yes, 338 Gorham Court offers parking.
Does 338 Gorham Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 338 Gorham Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Gorham Court have a pool?
No, 338 Gorham Court does not have a pool.
Does 338 Gorham Court have accessible units?
No, 338 Gorham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Gorham Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 338 Gorham Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 338 Gorham Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 338 Gorham Court does not have units with air conditioning.

