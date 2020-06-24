Amenities
322 S. Taft Court Available 12/10/19 Rare Opportunity- 2B/1B Townhouse in the Heart of Louisville - This beautiful townhome off Cherry St in Louisville has been remodeled to include new decking, painting, carpet, hardwood floors, and washer/dryer.
Hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, and vaulted ceilings in the living room welcome you to this comfortable home. The kitchen has been re-painted and cabinetry has been updated. The upstairs has been newly carpeted and bedrooms provide privacy, light, and easy access to the remodeled bathroom.
Complete with 2-car attached garage, gated community pool, close proximity to everything Louisville has to offer including multiple parks, restaurants, transportation, and more, this property is a must-see!
Dogs ok, no cats please!
Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to schedule a showing today!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4660671)