Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

322 S. Taft Court

322 South Taft Court · No Longer Available
Location

322 South Taft Court, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
322 S. Taft Court Available 12/10/19 Rare Opportunity- 2B/1B Townhouse in the Heart of Louisville - This beautiful townhome off Cherry St in Louisville has been remodeled to include new decking, painting, carpet, hardwood floors, and washer/dryer.
Hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, and vaulted ceilings in the living room welcome you to this comfortable home. The kitchen has been re-painted and cabinetry has been updated. The upstairs has been newly carpeted and bedrooms provide privacy, light, and easy access to the remodeled bathroom.
Complete with 2-car attached garage, gated community pool, close proximity to everything Louisville has to offer including multiple parks, restaurants, transportation, and more, this property is a must-see!

Dogs ok, no cats please!

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to schedule a showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4660671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 S. Taft Court have any available units?
322 S. Taft Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 322 S. Taft Court have?
Some of 322 S. Taft Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 S. Taft Court currently offering any rent specials?
322 S. Taft Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 S. Taft Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 S. Taft Court is pet friendly.
Does 322 S. Taft Court offer parking?
Yes, 322 S. Taft Court offers parking.
Does 322 S. Taft Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 S. Taft Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 S. Taft Court have a pool?
Yes, 322 S. Taft Court has a pool.
Does 322 S. Taft Court have accessible units?
No, 322 S. Taft Court does not have accessible units.
Does 322 S. Taft Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 S. Taft Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 S. Taft Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 322 S. Taft Court has units with air conditioning.
