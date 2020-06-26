All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 2213 Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, CO
/
2213 Park Lane
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

2213 Park Lane

2213 Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2213 Park Lane, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Furnished Three Bedroom (+office) Home Available For Rent In Louisville - Beautiful furnished stone brick patio home with taupe vinyl siding and black shingle roof. Nice front porch facing a quiet park, large deck wrapping around the back and side yard with built in large planter boxes, a counter top water fountain, a large water feature with a water fall, built in grill with outside mini fridge and counter space, and outdoor table and chairs. Interesting landscape materials. Fully fenced back and side yard. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and large island, stainless steel appliances, main floor master with private bath and walk in closet, main floor laundry, open floor plan, gas fireplace, dining area opening up to 3 panel glass doors facing deck and water features, pantry, ample kitchen, laundry room and mud room storage, lower level with family room, two bedrooms each with walk in closets, full bath and extra hall closet.
2 car attached garage plus additional off street parking close to garage.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4782413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Park Lane have any available units?
2213 Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 2213 Park Lane have?
Some of 2213 Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2213 Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2213 Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2213 Park Lane offers parking.
Does 2213 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2213 Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Park Lane have a pool?
No, 2213 Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2213 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 2213 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2213 Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2213 Park Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd
Louisville, CO 80027
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St
Louisville, CO 80027
Delo
1140 Cannon St
Louisville, CO 80027
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd
Louisville, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Apartments with ParkingLouisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO
Superior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College