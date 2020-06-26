2213 Park Lane

Amenities

Furnished Three Bedroom (+office) Home Available For Rent In Louisville - Beautiful furnished stone brick patio home with taupe vinyl siding and black shingle roof. Nice front porch facing a quiet park, large deck wrapping around the back and side yard with built in large planter boxes, a counter top water fountain, a large water feature with a water fall, built in grill with outside mini fridge and counter space, and outdoor table and chairs. Interesting landscape materials. Fully fenced back and side yard. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and large island, stainless steel appliances, main floor master with private bath and walk in closet, main floor laundry, open floor plan, gas fireplace, dining area opening up to 3 panel glass doors facing deck and water features, pantry, ample kitchen, laundry room and mud room storage, lower level with family room, two bedrooms each with walk in closets, full bath and extra hall closet.

2 car attached garage plus additional off street parking close to garage.



No Cats Allowed



