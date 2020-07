Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub yoga

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado. Union Pointe offers spacious studio, one, one+den, two and three-bedroom NGBS green-certified apartment homes. When you make us your home, you will experience luxury features and some of the most unique amenities in the area. At our community, convenience is key with Union Pointe offering easy access to both I-25 and Highway 66. Lease today!