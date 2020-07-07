958 11th Avenue

Amenities
Come tour this great home on a corner lot in Longmont! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom and 768 square feet of livable space. The kitchen is spacious and includes stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, tons of wood cabinetry, and space for a small casual dining area. The living room has gorgeous hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, and many windows that bring in great natural light. This home has been recently painted throughout, giving it a bright and open feel. Outside you can enjoy the Colorado sunshine from the flagstone patio while you are surrounded by beautiful and mature landscaping. The location of this property is unbeatable with Walmart, Walgreens, and countless shops and restaurants just minutes away. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to Highway 287. You will not want to miss out on this opportunity, so apply today!
Pets: Yes
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal
Additional Features/Amenities: None
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 1 Car detached garage
School District: St Vrain Valley Re 1j
Property will be vacant July 26th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.
Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in
