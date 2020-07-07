All apartments in Longmont
Find more places like 958 11th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longmont, CO
/
958 11th Avenue
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:42 PM

958 11th Avenue

958 11th Avenue · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longmont
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

958 11th Avenue, Longmont, CO 80501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come tour this great home on a corner lot in Longmont! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom and 768 square feet of livable space. The kitchen is spacious and includes stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, tons of wood cabinetry, and space for a small casual dining area. The living room has gorgeous hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, and many windows that bring in great natural light. This home has been recently painted throughout, giving it a bright and open feel. Outside you can enjoy the Colorado sunshine from the flagstone patio while you are surrounded by beautiful and mature landscaping. The location of this property is unbeatable with Walmart, Walgreens, and countless shops and restaurants just minutes away. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to Highway 287. You will not want to miss out on this opportunity, so apply today!

Pets: Yes
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal
Additional Features/Amenities: None
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 1 Car detached garage
School District: St Vrain Valley Re 1j

Property will be vacant July 26th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 958 11th Avenue have any available units?
958 11th Avenue has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 958 11th Avenue have?
Some of 958 11th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 958 11th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
958 11th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 958 11th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 958 11th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 958 11th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 958 11th Avenue offers parking.
Does 958 11th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 958 11th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 958 11th Avenue have a pool?
No, 958 11th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 958 11th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 958 11th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 958 11th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 958 11th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 958 11th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr
Longmont, CO 80503
Ute Creek Apartments
1100 E 17th Ave
Longmont, CO 80504
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr
Longmont, CO 80504
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St
Longmont, CO 80501
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd
Longmont, CO 80503
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave
Longmont, CO 80501
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave
Longmont, CO 80501
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave
Longmont, CO 80503

Similar Pages

Longmont 1 BedroomsLongmont 2 Bedrooms
Longmont Apartments with ParkingLongmont Dog Friendly Apartments
Longmont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity