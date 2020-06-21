All apartments in Longmont
Location

804 Summer Hawk Dr, Longmont, CO 80504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1419 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Welcome home to this ground level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit condo. First floor - no stairs! Rent includes Water/Sewer/Trash.
Beautiful cabinets are self closing, granite counter tops with under mount sink, lovely kitchen island and all appliances included + washer and dryer! Open floor plan, living room fireplace, eastern prairie and Union Reservoir views and summertime pool to keep you cool! Located in Fairview Condos in East Longmont. 1 Reserved parking spot. Small storage off patio.

Close to new hospital. Easy access to highway 119 or highway 66 to get to Boulder or I-25 to get to Denver or Fort Collins.
Small dog negotiable with extra deposit. No cats.

St Vrain Schools: Skyline High School, Trail Ridge Middle, and Fall River Elementary.

For more information or to apply for this great property please visit www.DakotaMgmt.com

An image of your valid photo ID will be required for showing confirmation. Please email Sam @DakotaMgmt.com

No Smoking. No growing.
Dakota Property Management has been hired by owner as Lease Only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Summer Hawk Dr Unit 6107 have any available units?
804 Summer Hawk Dr Unit 6107 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Summer Hawk Dr Unit 6107 have?
Some of 804 Summer Hawk Dr Unit 6107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Summer Hawk Dr Unit 6107 currently offering any rent specials?
804 Summer Hawk Dr Unit 6107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Summer Hawk Dr Unit 6107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 Summer Hawk Dr Unit 6107 is pet friendly.
Does 804 Summer Hawk Dr Unit 6107 offer parking?
Yes, 804 Summer Hawk Dr Unit 6107 does offer parking.
Does 804 Summer Hawk Dr Unit 6107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 Summer Hawk Dr Unit 6107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Summer Hawk Dr Unit 6107 have a pool?
Yes, 804 Summer Hawk Dr Unit 6107 has a pool.
Does 804 Summer Hawk Dr Unit 6107 have accessible units?
No, 804 Summer Hawk Dr Unit 6107 does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Summer Hawk Dr Unit 6107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Summer Hawk Dr Unit 6107 has units with dishwashers.
