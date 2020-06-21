804 Summer Hawk Dr Unit 6107

Amenities
Welcome home to this ground level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit condo. First floor - no stairs! Rent includes Water/Sewer/Trash.
Beautiful cabinets are self closing, granite counter tops with under mount sink, lovely kitchen island and all appliances included + washer and dryer! Open floor plan, living room fireplace, eastern prairie and Union Reservoir views and summertime pool to keep you cool! Located in Fairview Condos in East Longmont. 1 Reserved parking spot. Small storage off patio.
Close to new hospital. Easy access to highway 119 or highway 66 to get to Boulder or I-25 to get to Denver or Fort Collins.
Small dog negotiable with extra deposit. No cats.
St Vrain Schools: Skyline High School, Trail Ridge Middle, and Fall River Elementary.
For more information or to apply for this great property please visit www.DakotaMgmt.com
An image of your valid photo ID will be required for showing confirmation. Please email Sam @DakotaMgmt.com
No Smoking. No growing.
Dakota Property Management has been hired by owner as Lease Only.