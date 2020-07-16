Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets internet access

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage internet access

717 Roberts St Available 08/01/20 Practically BRAND NEW SW Longmont- 3 bed 3 bath 2 car - Stunning Design!! Sublime Location – You will not be disappointed once you step into this hardly lived in home. From floor to ceiling, this place is pure luxury. Modern kitchen with all the right touches and an open layout that overlooks the living room. All appliances included , even the washer and dryer conveniently located on the second floor near bedrooms! Premium carpet throughout, and it feels so good on your feet. Main floor has a nice half bath! The 2nd story features a large master suite with balcony, a generous walk-in closet and a glorious glass shower. Excellent sized bedrooms for guests or an office/flex room. Full bathroom on 2nd floor as well as the master bath. Lovely space at top of stairs perfect for reading nook or desk. The basement…. Oh yes, it’s FINISHED with a full bathroom. Could be used as an extra bedroom, second master suite, or movie room! The ceiling is high and does not resemble a basement at all. Home is located adjacent from lovely grass area and ez access to mailboxes. Tenant pays utilities which inc gas/electric/internet. Owner pays water/trash/sewer HOA fee, No lawn maintenance!! Two car garage with bonus storage as well. NO SEC *8 SORRY - No SMOKING/DRUGS/VAPING. We are looking for a tenant that has superb rental history and good credit. No more than 2 non related people, no pets, Security deposit $2500, Available Sept 1st 2019.



Click the link for a VIRTUAL TOUR:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KKhLY5VxAMK&st=6000&ts=3



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5076936)