All apartments in Longmont
Find more places like 717 Roberts St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longmont, CO
/
717 Roberts St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

717 Roberts St

717 Robert St · (720) 428-2035 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longmont
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

717 Robert St, Longmont, CO 80503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 717 Roberts St · Avail. Aug 1

$2,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2438 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
717 Roberts St Available 08/01/20 Practically BRAND NEW SW Longmont- 3 bed 3 bath 2 car - Stunning Design!! Sublime Location – You will not be disappointed once you step into this hardly lived in home. From floor to ceiling, this place is pure luxury. Modern kitchen with all the right touches and an open layout that overlooks the living room. All appliances included , even the washer and dryer conveniently located on the second floor near bedrooms! Premium carpet throughout, and it feels so good on your feet. Main floor has a nice half bath! The 2nd story features a large master suite with balcony, a generous walk-in closet and a glorious glass shower. Excellent sized bedrooms for guests or an office/flex room. Full bathroom on 2nd floor as well as the master bath. Lovely space at top of stairs perfect for reading nook or desk. The basement…. Oh yes, it’s FINISHED with a full bathroom. Could be used as an extra bedroom, second master suite, or movie room! The ceiling is high and does not resemble a basement at all. Home is located adjacent from lovely grass area and ez access to mailboxes. Tenant pays utilities which inc gas/electric/internet. Owner pays water/trash/sewer HOA fee, No lawn maintenance!! Two car garage with bonus storage as well. NO SEC *8 SORRY - No SMOKING/DRUGS/VAPING. We are looking for a tenant that has superb rental history and good credit. No more than 2 non related people, no pets, Security deposit $2500, Available Sept 1st 2019.

Click the link for a VIRTUAL TOUR:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KKhLY5VxAMK&st=6000&ts=3

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5076936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Roberts St have any available units?
717 Roberts St has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Roberts St have?
Some of 717 Roberts St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Roberts St currently offering any rent specials?
717 Roberts St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Roberts St pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Roberts St is pet friendly.
Does 717 Roberts St offer parking?
Yes, 717 Roberts St offers parking.
Does 717 Roberts St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 Roberts St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Roberts St have a pool?
No, 717 Roberts St does not have a pool.
Does 717 Roberts St have accessible units?
No, 717 Roberts St does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Roberts St have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Roberts St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 717 Roberts St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr
Longmont, CO 80503
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave
Longmont, CO 80501
Ute Creek Apartments
1100 E 17th Ave
Longmont, CO 80504
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr
Longmont, CO 80501
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr
Longmont, CO 80504
Glen Ridge
2211 Pratt St
Longmont, CO 80501
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln
Longmont, CO 80504
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave
Longmont, CO 80501

Similar Pages

Longmont 1 BedroomsLongmont 2 Bedrooms
Longmont Apartments with ParkingLongmont Dog Friendly Apartments
Longmont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity