Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

612 W Grange Ct

612 W Grange Ct · No Longer Available
Location

612 W Grange Ct, Longmont, CO 80503

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** Home is fairly new, It is close to Hygiene, CO and is about a block East from the corner of 75th and Nelson. Directions can also be found through Google Maps. ***

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1863014.

This stunning brand new 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Longmont will welcome you with 2,130 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, a pantry, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

This exquisite property is newly built with high-end upgrades and beautiful views of the mountains. It is also a fantastic area for cycling enthusiasts with plenty of biking areas and trails right outside the back door. Also nearby are Sprouts, Buffalo Wild Wings, IHOP, King Soopers, Target, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Blue Mountain Elementary School, Altona Middle School, and Silver Creek High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.970rent.com
970-400-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 W Grange Ct have any available units?
612 W Grange Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longmont, CO.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 W Grange Ct have?
Some of 612 W Grange Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 W Grange Ct currently offering any rent specials?
612 W Grange Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 W Grange Ct pet-friendly?
No, 612 W Grange Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longmont.
Does 612 W Grange Ct offer parking?
Yes, 612 W Grange Ct does offer parking.
Does 612 W Grange Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 W Grange Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 W Grange Ct have a pool?
No, 612 W Grange Ct does not have a pool.
Does 612 W Grange Ct have accessible units?
No, 612 W Grange Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 612 W Grange Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 W Grange Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
