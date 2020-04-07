612 W Grange Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

*** Home is fairly new, It is close to Hygiene, CO and is about a block East from the corner of 75th and Nelson. Directions can also be found through Google Maps. ***



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1863014.



This stunning brand new 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Longmont will welcome you with 2,130 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, a pantry, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



This exquisite property is newly built with high-end upgrades and beautiful views of the mountains. It is also a fantastic area for cycling enthusiasts with plenty of biking areas and trails right outside the back door. Also nearby are Sprouts, Buffalo Wild Wings, IHOP, King Soopers, Target, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Blue Mountain Elementary School, Altona Middle School, and Silver Creek High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



*** Home is fairly new, It is close to Hygiene, CO and is about a block East from the corner of 75th and Nelson. Directions can also be found through Google Maps. ***



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1863014.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.970rent.com

970-400-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.