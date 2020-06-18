All apartments in Longmont
3830 Staghorn Drive

3830 Staghorn Drive · (303) 565-6778
Location

3830 Staghorn Drive, Longmont, CO 80503

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3830 Staghorn Drive · Avail. Jul 6

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1588 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
3830 Staghorn Drive Available 07/06/20 Spacious + Bright SW Longmont Home! - Spacious and Bright 3 Bed/3 Full Bath SW Longmont home! Main floor has hardwood floors in living area, full bathroom, and bedroom. Sliding glass doors open up to a fully fenced yard. Full Utility Room with washer/dryer and folding area/storage. Upstairs opens up into vaulted ceilings and another living space adjacent to eat in kitchen with kitchen island and stainless steel appliances. Sliding glass doors open up onto a private deck. Master bedroom has a master bathroom and additional bedroom with full bathroom on second floor. Attached 2 car garage and oversized lot, lots of space! Centrally located in SW Longmont and walking distance to private park, miles of trails, 10 minutes from Boulder, close to transportation, and very close to restaurants and shopping!

Tenant pays all utilities. Pet negotiable. Pet deposit and pet rent ($50 per pet, per month).

(RLNE5781194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 Staghorn Drive have any available units?
3830 Staghorn Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 3830 Staghorn Drive have?
Some of 3830 Staghorn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 Staghorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3830 Staghorn Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 Staghorn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3830 Staghorn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3830 Staghorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3830 Staghorn Drive does offer parking.
Does 3830 Staghorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3830 Staghorn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 Staghorn Drive have a pool?
No, 3830 Staghorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3830 Staghorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 3830 Staghorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 Staghorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3830 Staghorn Drive has units with dishwashers.
