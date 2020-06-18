Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

3830 Staghorn Drive Available 07/06/20 Spacious + Bright SW Longmont Home! - Spacious and Bright 3 Bed/3 Full Bath SW Longmont home! Main floor has hardwood floors in living area, full bathroom, and bedroom. Sliding glass doors open up to a fully fenced yard. Full Utility Room with washer/dryer and folding area/storage. Upstairs opens up into vaulted ceilings and another living space adjacent to eat in kitchen with kitchen island and stainless steel appliances. Sliding glass doors open up onto a private deck. Master bedroom has a master bathroom and additional bedroom with full bathroom on second floor. Attached 2 car garage and oversized lot, lots of space! Centrally located in SW Longmont and walking distance to private park, miles of trails, 10 minutes from Boulder, close to transportation, and very close to restaurants and shopping!



Tenant pays all utilities. Pet negotiable. Pet deposit and pet rent ($50 per pet, per month).



(RLNE5781194)