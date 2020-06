Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

2175 HACKBERRY CIRCLE Available 07/02/20 3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH IN N.W. LONGMONT - 2175 HACKBERRY CIRCLE. 3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH IN N.W. LONGMONT. CENTRAL A/C, 2 CAR GARAGE, DISHWASHER, WASHER/DRYER, NEWER REMODEL, NEWER WINDOWS AND DOORS. FENCED BACK YARD. THIS IS A GREAT LOCATION, CLOSE TO HWY 66, CLOSE TO HOVER, BUT NOT TOO CLOSE, SO YOU DO NOT HEAR ANY OF THE CAR NOISE! CALL FOR SHOWING APPOINTMENT. 720.203.3747 LORI $2075 / MONTH PLUS $2075 DEPOSIT. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITY FEES.



(RLNE5852035)