Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:29 AM

2123 River Walk Lane

2123 River Walk Lane · (720) 441-2790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2123 River Walk Lane, Longmont, CO 80504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,288

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Immaculate 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Coveted Watersong at Creekside neighborhood of South Longmont. Home is situated across the street from Left Hand Creek and walk/bike trails to the St. Vrain Greenway or the LoBo trail to Niwot and Boulder.

Home features:
Cozy gas fireplace, central AC, washer and dryer, front porch and patio, private yard with white picket and 6ft. privacy fences, herb garden and colorful flowers, sprinkler system. Nexlight internet, a large unfinished basement with ample storage, and a two car garage.

Beautiful HW floors on 1st. floor, carpeted 2nd floor.

Large kitchen with a great island for conversation, eating, and prepping.

School district St. Vrain 1J which includes the Prestigious Niwot High School.

Commuting times by car: 19 minutes to Boulder or 5 minutes to the Downtown District which has a vibrant artist community, family activities, library, and civic centers. And only 3 minutes to the Village at the Peaks Shopping Mall. Also nearby is Oskar Blues, Brewing Market, Whole Foods, King Soopers, Sprouts Market, Lucky's Market, and the Longmont Recreation Center

Longmont named "All - American City"
Longmont has the "Fastest Fiber Optic WiFi " by PC magazine in the US

No Pets, No Smoking, Credit and Background checks required.
Available as soon as June 7th but are open to a July or August move in with a one year lease and a $3000 Security Deposit.
Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance, sidewalk snow shoveling and all utilities. Please see this short video of the home. https://youtu.be/hWqeFdklIBA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 River Walk Lane have any available units?
2123 River Walk Lane has a unit available for $2,288 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 River Walk Lane have?
Some of 2123 River Walk Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 River Walk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2123 River Walk Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 River Walk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2123 River Walk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longmont.
Does 2123 River Walk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2123 River Walk Lane does offer parking.
Does 2123 River Walk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2123 River Walk Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 River Walk Lane have a pool?
No, 2123 River Walk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2123 River Walk Lane have accessible units?
No, 2123 River Walk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 River Walk Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2123 River Walk Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
