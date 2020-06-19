2123 River Walk Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Immaculate 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Coveted Watersong at Creekside neighborhood of South Longmont. Home is situated across the street from Left Hand Creek and walk/bike trails to the St. Vrain Greenway or the LoBo trail to Niwot and Boulder.



Home features:

Cozy gas fireplace, central AC, washer and dryer, front porch and patio, private yard with white picket and 6ft. privacy fences, herb garden and colorful flowers, sprinkler system. Nexlight internet, a large unfinished basement with ample storage, and a two car garage.



Beautiful HW floors on 1st. floor, carpeted 2nd floor.



Large kitchen with a great island for conversation, eating, and prepping.



School district St. Vrain 1J which includes the Prestigious Niwot High School.



Commuting times by car: 19 minutes to Boulder or 5 minutes to the Downtown District which has a vibrant artist community, family activities, library, and civic centers. And only 3 minutes to the Village at the Peaks Shopping Mall. Also nearby is Oskar Blues, Brewing Market, Whole Foods, King Soopers, Sprouts Market, Lucky's Market, and the Longmont Recreation Center



Longmont named "All - American City"

Longmont has the "Fastest Fiber Optic WiFi " by PC magazine in the US



No Pets, No Smoking, Credit and Background checks required.

Available as soon as June 7th but are open to a July or August move in with a one year lease and a $3000 Security Deposit.

Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance, sidewalk snow shoveling and all utilities. Please see this short video of the home. https://youtu.be/hWqeFdklIBA