in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

1361 Armstrong Drive Available 07/01/20 FABULOUS 3 BED/2.5 HOME IN SHADOW GRASS AVAILABLE JULY 1! - This home is the elegant Geneva model that features a large family room and adjacent breakfast nook that creates a comfortable living area. The main floor also features a formal living room just off the entry with an open, U-shaped kitchen, and a convenient main floor laundry room. Large oversized master bedroom that features a deluxe master bath on the upper level. Unfinished basement offers plenty of storage space or work-out area. Nextlight is included in this gorgeous home. The HOA does the mowing and snow removal as well! Schools are: Fall River Elementary, Trail Ridge Middle and Skyline High. Located near the new UC Health with easy access to the Denver Metro corridor. A small dog is negotiable with deposit, no cats, please.



IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN



No Cats Allowed



