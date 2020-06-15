All apartments in Longmont
1361 Armstrong Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

1361 Armstrong Drive

1361 Armstrong Drive · (720) 583-4369
Location

1361 Armstrong Drive, Longmont, CO 80504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1361 Armstrong Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2241 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
1361 Armstrong Drive Available 07/01/20 FABULOUS 3 BED/2.5 HOME IN SHADOW GRASS AVAILABLE JULY 1! - This home is the elegant Geneva model that features a large family room and adjacent breakfast nook that creates a comfortable living area. The main floor also features a formal living room just off the entry with an open, U-shaped kitchen, and a convenient main floor laundry room. Large oversized master bedroom that features a deluxe master bath on the upper level. Unfinished basement offers plenty of storage space or work-out area. Nextlight is included in this gorgeous home. The HOA does the mowing and snow removal as well! Schools are: Fall River Elementary, Trail Ridge Middle and Skyline High. Located near the new UC Health with easy access to the Denver Metro corridor. A small dog is negotiable with deposit, no cats, please.

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4541575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 Armstrong Drive have any available units?
1361 Armstrong Drive has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1361 Armstrong Drive have?
Some of 1361 Armstrong Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 Armstrong Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1361 Armstrong Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 Armstrong Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1361 Armstrong Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1361 Armstrong Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1361 Armstrong Drive does offer parking.
Does 1361 Armstrong Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1361 Armstrong Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 Armstrong Drive have a pool?
No, 1361 Armstrong Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1361 Armstrong Drive have accessible units?
No, 1361 Armstrong Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 Armstrong Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1361 Armstrong Drive has units with dishwashers.
