1253 Brookfield Dr.
1253 Brookfield Dr.

1253 Brookfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1253 Brookfield Drive, Longmont, CO 80501

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1253 Brookfield Dr. Available 06/15/20 Quiet Tri-Level in a Cul-de-Sac with attached 2 car garage! - Lovely tri-level home with charm galore! Wood floors on main level, 3 Bedrooms up including a Master Suite and additional bathroom. Large kitchen with adjacent dining area. A sunken living room with a wood burning fireplace (it works great!) Extra large fenced in back yard perfect for your dog to run around in. Plenty of light, and lots of extra storage make this one a real find! Excellent Location in South Longmont.

Dogs considered with additional pet rent and deposit.

No showings at this time - please contact Marvin Gardens for more information or to set up a showing in the future - home will be available around 6/15/20.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5834744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 Brookfield Dr. have any available units?
1253 Brookfield Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longmont, CO.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1253 Brookfield Dr. have?
Some of 1253 Brookfield Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 Brookfield Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1253 Brookfield Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 Brookfield Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1253 Brookfield Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1253 Brookfield Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1253 Brookfield Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1253 Brookfield Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1253 Brookfield Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 Brookfield Dr. have a pool?
No, 1253 Brookfield Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1253 Brookfield Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1253 Brookfield Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 Brookfield Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1253 Brookfield Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
