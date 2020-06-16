All apartments in Longmont
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1023 Tulip Street

1023 Tulip Street · (720) 583-4369
Location

1023 Tulip Street, Longmont, CO 80501

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1023 Tulip Street · Avail. Jul 1

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1725 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
1023 Tulip Street Available 07/01/20 CENTRALLY LOCATED 3 BED/1.5 BATH HOME IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 1! - You don't want to miss this updated home with updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, central air conditioning, wood floors and so much more to list! Plenty of off-street parking for your RV or boat. Great backyard for kids, pets and entertaining. Schools are Mountain View Elementary, Longs Peak Middle School and Longmont High in the awesome St. Vrain Valley School District! Lawn mowing included with rent. Pets allowed with deposit.

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN

(RLNE5008430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 Tulip Street have any available units?
1023 Tulip Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 Tulip Street have?
Some of 1023 Tulip Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 Tulip Street currently offering any rent specials?
1023 Tulip Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 Tulip Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 Tulip Street is pet friendly.
Does 1023 Tulip Street offer parking?
Yes, 1023 Tulip Street does offer parking.
Does 1023 Tulip Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 Tulip Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 Tulip Street have a pool?
No, 1023 Tulip Street does not have a pool.
Does 1023 Tulip Street have accessible units?
No, 1023 Tulip Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 Tulip Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 Tulip Street has units with dishwashers.
