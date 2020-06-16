Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

1023 Tulip Street Available 07/01/20 CENTRALLY LOCATED 3 BED/1.5 BATH HOME IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 1! - You don't want to miss this updated home with updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, central air conditioning, wood floors and so much more to list! Plenty of off-street parking for your RV or boat. Great backyard for kids, pets and entertaining. Schools are Mountain View Elementary, Longs Peak Middle School and Longmont High in the awesome St. Vrain Valley School District! Lawn mowing included with rent. Pets allowed with deposit.



IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN



(RLNE5008430)